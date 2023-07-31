HamberMenu
Kerala mulling law to make registration of migrant workers compulsory, says Minister

July 31, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty | Photo Credit: FIle Photo

The State government is mulling a legislation to make registration of migrant workers mandatory, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

At present, the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service ) Act, 1979 is relied upon for registration purposes.

Any migrant worker reaching the State should be registered. The Labour department will make necessary arrangements for it, a statement quoting the Minister said on Sunday.

At present, over 5 lakh migrant workers have registered under the Awaz health insurance scheme. Awaz insurance card had been arranged for those who registered under the scheme. Steps would be taken by the Labour department to identify migrant workers and get them to register under it.

At present, only if five or more contract workers are employed through a contractor do they have to be registered at the labour office. This should be changed so that each migrant worker is registered.

It would also be examined if police clearance certificate for the migrant workers from their home States can be made mandatory, the statement said.

Atithi App on which the migrant workers can register and which would have comprehensive details about them would be launched next month. Widespread promotions about the app would be held. Labour department officials would visit labour camps and workplaces and register every migrant worker on the Atithi App, Mr. Sivankutty said.

