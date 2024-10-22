GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala moves apex court against HC order on takeover of churches

Published - October 22, 2024 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court’s October 17 order which upheld a single judge’s direction to the District Collectors of Palakkad and Ernakulam to take possession of six churches under the control of the Jacobite faction.

The single judge’s order, passed on a contempt petition, was upheld by a division bench dismissing the appeal filed by the Chief Secretary and the District Collectors.

In its appeal filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, the State maintained that the direction of the High Court to the District Collectors to take possession of the churches was beyond the contempt jurisdiction of the High Court. The direction to take possession of churches was out of the scope of the writ petitions itself, the petitioners said.

There was no disobedience on the part of the petitioners against the single judge’s order. The officials, in compliance with the order, granted police protection and assistance to the Orthodox faction to take possession of the churches. But there was strong resistance from the other faction and other parishioners who laid a siege to the churches with children, women, and elderly people and regardless of the police protection, there was a huge law and order situation, the petitioners said.

Published - October 22, 2024 10:05 pm IST

Related Topics

religion and belief / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.