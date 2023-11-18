Kerala Motor Vehicles dept. and ‘Robin’ play cat and mouse again

November 18, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

After a month-long break, Pathanamthitta town in Kerala on November 18, 2023 witnessed yet another episode of a raging cat-and-mouse game between the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and Robin – a contract carriage bus.

The bus, which was released from the department’s custody following a court order, resumed its service in the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore route from the private bus stand in the town at 5 a.m. on the day. Just as the service took off, an enforcement team of the MVD intercepted the vehicle and slapped a fine of ₹7,500 citing violation of permit norms. Baby Gireesh, the bus owner who was travelling on board, raised objections against the MVD’s action, though to no avail.

A video footage of the episode, live-streamed on social media as well as by some television news channels, soon went viral and triggered a torrent of reactions as it was for the third time in as many months that the service was being intercepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus, which resumed its journey with a delay of half an hour, was intercepted by yet another MVD team at Edappady, near Pala, in Kottayam. This time, however, the officials had to back out in the face of stiff objections raised by the onlookers and the passengers on board.

Legal route

Commenting on the development, Mr. Gireesh said he would challenge the MVD’s action in court on November 20 (Monday). “Had there not been a court order in my favour, the MVD would not have even permitted to resume the service after this inspection. Now, it is up to the court to decide on the fate of my bus,” he said.

Holding that the revised national permit norms allowed private buses with All India Tourist Bus permits to run services on any routes in India, Mr. Gireesh attributed the back-to-back actions against the bus service to an attempt by authorities to “endorse the monopoly” of K-SWIFT buses run by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on long-distance routes.

MVD stance

The MVD officials, on the other hand, maintained that the bus violated the permit norms by operating as a stage carrier. “Contract carriages can operate services only on the basis of a contract and are not permitted to pick up and drop passengers from different points en route,” said Ajith Kumar, RTO Enforcement, Pathanamthitta.

The stand-off between the MVD and the bus operator began on September 1, 2023, two days after the daily service was launched, with an MVD team inspecting the bus and cancelling the vehicle’s fitness certificate. Unfazed by the action, the vehicle hit the road soon after clearing a fitness test and announced a resumption of service.

The MVD, however, intercepted this time too, citing a violation of the MV Act 66 (1). A magistrate court at Ranni, however, soon ordered to return the bus to its owner.

Robin, meanwhile, has gained a huge fan base with its official social media page establishing a massive following.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT