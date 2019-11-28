Kerala most morbid State, finds NSO survey

The findings of the National Sample Survey 75th round, on “Household Social Consumption in India: Health”, released earlier in the week, lays bare the paradox that Kerala is – that the most progressive State on the health front, it is also the sickest in the country.

The survey, conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, during the period July 2017 to June 2018, has reported that the morbidity in Kerala is more than three times the national average.

The percentage of persons that responded as ailing (PPRA) in a 15-day period, across the country was 7.5 %. In Kerala, this was 24.5 %. In comparison, PPRA in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, were between 6 % and 9.9%.

Major ailments

The ailments reported were mainly infections, endocrine or metabolic disorders, cardiovascular and respiratory ailments.

The survey also assessed the proportion of persons treated as in-patients any time during a 365-day period. If the number of cases of hospitalisation per 1,000 persons (excluding child birth), across India was 29, this was the highest in Kerala at 105. In most States, this figure hovers between 29 and 40.

In Kerala, 47.5 % of out-patient (OP) care was managed by Government hospitals, while 31.4% was managed by private hospitals . When it came to in-patient care (excluding child birth), private hospitals managed 57.9 % cases, while public sector managed 38.3 % cases.

This would mean that while the public sector share of OP care has gone up, the public still depended on private sector for efficient hospitalisation care.

Expenditure

The average outpatient expenditure for treating a spell of ailment in Kerala has been estimated at ₹480, against ₹636 at the national level.

The survey also estimated the average medical expenditure incurred for treatment during stay at hospital, per case of hospitalisation, in Kerala at ₹4,469 for public sector hospitals, while this was ₹28,775 in private sector hospitals.

At the national level, this was ₹4,452 for public sector and ₹31,845 for private sector hospitals.

Predictably, medicines and diagnostics accounted for the chunk of the treatment expense.

“The morbidity levels in Kerala, as reported by the survey is alarming and calls for a review of all programmes and policies to assess if the State’s approach is actually working and if we are overlooking the impact of underlying issues such as alcoholism or unhealthy eating. Despite attempts at universal health coverage, the out-of-pocket expenditure still remains substantial and calls for a comprehensive health financing cover for all sections of society,” a public health expert pointed out.