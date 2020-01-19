Kerala

Kerala mosque hosts a Hindu wedding

The marriage of Sarath Sasi and Anju Ashok was held at the Cheravally Muslim Jamaath mosque in Kerala on January 19, 2020. Photo: Special Arrangement

The marriage of Sarath Sasi and Anju Ashok was held at the Cheravally Muslim Jamaath mosque in Kerala on January 19, 2020. Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

Jamaath committee serves ‘sadya’ to 1,000 guests, gives away gifts to bride.

In a show of communal amity, the Cheravally Muslim Jamaath Committee, Kayamkulam, on January 19 hosted a Hindu wedding on the mosque premises.

Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok of Cheravally tied the knot as per Hindu rituals in front of lit traditional lamps. The marriage was solemnised by a Hindu priest.

The Jamaath committee had decked up the place for the function. Members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities turned out in large numbers to witness the marriage. Apart from hosting the wedding, the mosque committee served a vegetarian ‘sadya’ to around 1,000 guests. As part of gifts, Ms. Anju was given 10 sovereigns of gold and ₹2 lakh.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the wedding “an example of unity from Kerala”. He tweeted: “Congratulations to the newlyweds, families, mosque authorities and people of Cheravally”.

The bride had lost her father a couple of years ago. As the family lacked resources to conduct the wedding, Ms. Anju’s mother sought the help of the mosque committee. “She came to my house seeking help for conducting the marriage. She gave a letter, which I presented to the Jamaath committee. We decided to help the family conduct the marriage,” said Nujumudeen Alummoottil, secretary, Cheravally Muslim Jamaath Committee.

Bindu Ashok, mother of Ms. Anju, said the family was thankful to the Jamaath Committee. She has three children, and the family lives in a rented house.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
hinduism
islam
marriage
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 11:34:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-mosque-hosts-a-hindu-wedding/article30602110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY