Kerala moots plan to spur economy in 100 days

Pinarayi lists LDF govt. achievements

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced a 100-day action plan in a bid to revitalise the economy rendered sluggish by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Vijayan showcased an expanded social welfare system that offered assistance to individuals and families laid low by the contagion. He said free “food kits” would reach 88 lakh ration card holders monthly at least until December.

The government had expanded the social welfare pension net to include 48 lakh people. Each would get ₹1,300 deposited in their bank account every month.

The Chief Minister reeled off the “achievements” of his government from a prepared speech and refused to entertain questions from presspersons. He prioritised affordable health care and promised to increase the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, and modern medical devices to ordinary people who rely on State-run hospitals.

Mr. Vijayan also spoke at length on his government “achievements” in the education sector. He claimed that the government had given employment through the Public Service Commission to 1,41,615 persons.

Subsidised piped drinking water, power, and phone and internet connectivity for households, and modern dwellings for the homeless were on the top of the government’s action plan. He also announced schemes to support the traditional coir, toddy and fisheries sectors, which make up the bulk of the traditional support base of the LDF.

His announcements came ahead of local body polls in November. Kerala is also gearing up for Assembly elections in 2021.