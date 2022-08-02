Kerala rain live updates | August 2, 2022

A video of the wild elephant caught in the surging Chalakudy river; raging Athirappilly waterfalls; and the submerged Aluva Siva Temple | Video Credit: The Hindu Video Team

Here are the updates from Kerala as heavy rain due to the intensifying southwest monsoon is wreaking havoc across the State

Districts across Kerala have been witnessing severe downpour since Sunday fuelled by a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and a north-south trough coupled with a shear zone over south peninsular India. Seven people have died due to various rain-related incidents, including landslips, flash floods and road accidents, and as many as five houses were destroyed and 55 houses damaged.

Water levels in rivers and reservoirs too have risen to dangerous levels at number of places in the State that is criss-crossed by 44 rivers. Therefore, seven relief camps were opened and dozens of people living in low-lying areas and river banks were relocated to these camps in various districts.

Moreover, National Disaster Response Force teams are on standby in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Thrissur. Four more team would be deployed in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Malappuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tasked the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay Sakhare, and ADGP, Armed Police Battalions, M.R. Ajith Kumar, to coordinate the rain preparedness.

Kerala

Motorists navigate a waterlogged road following heavy rain in Kochi

August 02, 2022 14:19 IST

District administrations in 10 districts where red alert prevails have declared holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow. As per Indian Meteorological Department’s district forecast (given below), heavy rains are expected in all 10 districts for the next two days. Flash flood and landslide alerts too have been given in all these districts.

Kerala

Kerala state film award ceremony postponed

The ceremony of Kerala State Film Awards for 2021 have been postponed due to torrential rains, Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan confirmed through a Facebook post. The winners were announced in May this year. A new date for the ceremony is yet to be announced.

Kerala

Rain alerts for all districts for the next four days

The government has released an alert chart for rain intensity in all districts for the next four days. Heavy rain is being predicted across the State with red alert in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod for the next two days.

Kerala

No fishing in Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts

A mechanised fishing boat struggling to enter the Shaktikulangara Harbour in Kollam on Monday following the rough sea | Photo Credit: SURESHKUMAR C

Fishing will not be allowed in Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts from today till August 4th and Karnataka coasts from today till August 6th, a press release by the State government has informed.

According to the Central Meteorological Department, strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour are likely to occur along Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts from today (August 2) to August 4 and Karnataka coasts from today to August 6.

Kerala

Landslip alerts across the State

A road filled with the debris of a landslip near Moonnilavu in Kottayam district on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There have been minor landslides and flash floods in several districts in the last two days, and alerts and travel restrictions have been given to the public living near landslide-prone areas such as the hilly reaches on the eastern border of Kerala. Kottayam and Kannur districts have incurred most damage in the last two days due to flash floods and landslides. In Kannur, the bodies of two people, including a two-and-a-half-year-old child, who went missing on Monday night in a landslip were recovered today following the search activities carried out in the area.

Kozhikode

District collector declares holiday for all educational institutions

The Kozhikode District Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Wednesday in the wake of a ‘red alert’ forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall is continuing in many parts of the district, said an official press release.

Alappuzha

Coast Guard’s rescue mission off Alappuzha and Chettuva

Coast Guard providing assistance to fishing boat John Bernice off Alappuzha

Coast Guard’s vessel Arnvesh has rescued six fishermen who were stranded in rough seas off the coast of Alappuzha since yesterday. At the request of fishermen, the Coast Guard team is also trying to two the two boats ‘John Bernice’ and ‘Vadakkethoppil’. Meanwhile, another Coast Guard team is out on an aerial mission to search for two fishermen who went missing off Chettuva coast in Thrissur district.

Thrissur

Wild elephant rescued from Chalakudy river

A wild elephant was caught in the raging current of the Chalakudy river. The animal can be seen struggling to move around in the rapid current of the river that has swollen up due to heavy rain in the upstream areas.

Ernakulam

NDRF team in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district collector Renu Raj meeting the 25-member NDRF team | Photo Credit: PRD

A 25-member NDRF team deployed to meet any emergency situation has reached Ernakulam and met District Collector Renu Raj.

Wayanad

National Highway 766 inundated near Kerala-Karnataka border

Ponkuzhy, on National Highway 766, near Kerala-Karnataka border flooded due to heavy rain that has lashed the district. August 2, 2022 | 02/08/2022 | Photo Credit: EM Manoj

A day of heavy downpour has flooded a section of the NH 766 near Ponkuzhy Temple near Kerala-Karnataka border. Vehicles are struggling to cross the section and travel to either side.

Ernakulam

Water levels rising in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers

Aluva Siva Temple on the banks of the Periyar river where thousands thronged to do bali tarpan for the departed last week, is fully under water, a day after Ernakulam district witnessed heavy rains | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Major rivers in Ernakulam district are filling up fast with the water rising above the flood warning levels at bridges across Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers. The extended periods of downpour since Sunday morning have also led to the water level in Boothathankettu reservoir to rise to 29 m against the full reservoir level of 34.95 m. The authorities have decided to open all 15 shutters of the barrage.

Ernakulam

Kochi city inundated; roads underwater

Many areas in Kochi city, including the arterial M.G. Road and the business hub near Menaka Junction, were flooded following heavy rain on Monday | Photo Credit: Nithin R K

Several parts of Kochi city were flooded on Monday, August 1, causing traffic blocks and other difficulties for commuters. The rain started around 1 a.m. on Monday and continued till late in the afternoon. Rajendra Maidan, Banerjee Road, Providence Road, Judges’ Avenue and several areas in West Kochi got submerged.