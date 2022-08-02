Kerala rain live updates | Wild elephant rescued from raging river by Forest dept

The Hindu Bureau August 02, 2022 14:19 IST

Here are the updates from Kerala as heavy rain due to the intensifying southwest monsoon is wreaking havoc across the State

Monsoon woes A video of the wild elephant caught in the surging Chalakudy river, raging Athirappilly waterfalls and the submerged Aluva Siva Temple | Video Credit: The Hindu Video Team

Districts across Kerala have been witnessing severe downpour since Sunday fuelled by a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and a north-south trough coupled with a shear zone over south peninsular India. Seven people have died due to various rain-related incidents, including landslips, flash floods and road accidents, and as many as five houses were destroyed and 55 houses damaged.

Water levels in rivers and reservoirs too have risen to dangerous levels at number of places in the State that is criss-crossed by 44 rivers. Therefore, seven relief camps were opened and dozens of people living in low-lying areas and river banks were relocated to these camps in various districts.

Moreover, National Disaster Response Force teams are on standby in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Thrissur. Four more team would be deployed in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Malappuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tasked the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay Sakhare, and ADGP, Armed Police Battalions, M.R. Ajith Kumar, to coordinate the rain preparedness.

Here are the live updates:

Thrissur

Wild elephant rescued from Chalakudy river

JUST IN: A wild #elephant crossing the Chalakudy river in spate at Athirappilli in #Thrissur. Video: Special Arrangement pic.twitter.com/yxqx1aPvs3 — The Hindu - Kerala (@THKerala) August 2, 2022

A wild elephant was caught in the raging current of the Chalakudy river. The animal can be seen struggling to move around in the rapid current of the river that has swollen up due to heavy rain in the upstream areas.

Ernakulam

NDRF team in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district collector Renu Raj meeting the 25-member NDRF team | Photo Credit: PRD

A 25-member NDRF team deployed to meet any emergency situation has reached Ernakulam and met District Collector Renu Raj. Wayanad National Highway 766 inundated near Kerala-Karnataka border Ponkuzhy, on National Highway 766, near Kerala-Karnataka border flooded due to heavy rain that has lashed the district. August 2, 2022 | 02/08/2022 | Photo Credit: EM Manoj A day of heavy downpour has flooded a section of the NH 766 near Ponkuzhy Temple near Kerala-Karnataka border. Vehicles are struggling to cross the section and travel to either side. Ernakulam Water levels rising in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers Aluva Siva Temple on the banks of the Periyar river where thousands thronged to do bali tarpan for the departed last week, is fully under water, a day after Ernakulam district witnessed heavy rains | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT Major rivers in Ernakulam district are filling up fast with the water rising above the flood warning levels at bridges across Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers. The extended periods of downpour since Sunday morning have also led to the water level in Boothathankettu reservoir to rise to 29 m against the full reservoir level of 34.95 m. The authorities have decided to open all 15 shutters of the barrage. Read more



