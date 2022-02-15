Kerala modifies checklist for houseboat classification 

As no vessel makes the cut for high-end diamond category

As no vessel makes the cut for high-end diamond category

Though Kerala is considered the cradle of houseboat tourism in the country, not a single houseboat could find a place on the list of high-end houseboat category when houseboats were classified into silver, gold and diamond categories. The categorisation was done on the basis of facilities offered and the quality of service.

Now Kerala Tourism has decided to modify its checklist for classification in order to bring more houseboats into the high-end luxury category.

According to an order issued by the Tourism department, the State government has decided to modify the checklist of facilities and services included in the scheme for classification of houseboats operated in the backwaters of the State. The decision was taken after it was found that no houseboat could be classified in the high-end category of ‘diamond vessel’ due to non-compliance with certain conditions stipulated in the guidelines. Alternate sources of energy for heating and lighting, use of bio gas stove, and green energy efficiency are included as ‘necessary’ criteria for classifying a houseboat as a diamond vessel.

The inspection committee of the Tourism department had found that no houseboat would make the cut to get the diamond tag if these conditions were made mandatory, said a senior official with the department. Following this, the Director of Tourism has recommended that solar panels in houseboats may not get adequate sunlight to generate sufficient energy while cruising or anchored in the shade. Similarly, providing biogas stoves in houseboats is not practical due to space constraints.

Desirable, not necessary

Against this backdrop, the State government has modified the particular criteria for inclusion in diamond category to ‘desirable’ from ‘necessary’.

Vinod V., president, All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association, said, “the guidelines and checklists for the classification were formulated without consulting houseboat owners. Majority of the houseboats have been remaining idle for the past couple of years due to the pandemic. The houseboat owners are not in a position to invest heavily in modification or renovation of the houseboats now,” he said.

The classification is mandatory as the houseboats approved by the Tourism department under the revised scheme of classification alone would be eligible for various financial benefits, including 10% State investment subsidy.

As per the classification, silver vessels are those with basic minimum facilities while the diamond ones will have high-end luxury facilities.