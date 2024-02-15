Kerala model ITI is a possibility, says Sivankutty

February 15, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Setting up of a Kerala model industrial training institute (ITI) with technical courses designed by the State to meet its needs can be explored in association with the Industries department, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

He was replying to a question by P.T.A. Rahim, Kunnamangalam MLA, during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, on steps taken to start new generation courses in ITIs to meet changing employment opportunities.

The Minister said that though the State arranged for basic infrastructure and appointed teachers in ITI, courses for them were prepared by the Union government’s Directorate General of Training. In recent times, the State had not got the expected support to start required courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal, technical aspects

Against this backdrop, the government had asked for recommendations on starting new generation courses of international standards for institutions under the Labour department, which is in charge of the ITIs. These courses would reflect the changes in the industrial sector and create employees required by it. The Kerala model ITI could be run as the State administered its universities. Technical and legal aspects for this would be explored.

Replying to a question by O.S. Ambika, Attingal MLA, on starting new skill courses in connection with the opportunities thrown up by the Vizhinjam port, Mr. Sivankutty said steps were being taken in connection with the various opportunities being created by the port. The government was considering starting a new ITI in the Nemom Assembly constituency where trades such as marine fitter, vessel navigator, mechanical-electric vehicle additive manufacturing technician, and computer operator and programming assistant could be taught.

The Minister said the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) under the Department of Labour and Skills had conducted discussions with the Vizhinjam port authorities on starting new courses that could meet the port’s needs. Some courses had been designed by the port authorities with KASE’s expertise, and it was expected that these could be started.

On teaching AI

On a question by K.P. Kunhammed, Kuttiyadi MLA, on teaching artificial intelligence (AI) in industrial training sectors, Mr. Sivankutty said AI courses required a huge improvement in physical infrastructure. The department would need to examine in which institutes could the AI course be started before any decision could be taken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.