Kerala MLA’s FB post on Ramayana kicks up row

January 25, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - Thrissur

A Facebook post by Thrissur MLA P. Balachandran connected to ‘The Ramayana’ sparked a controversy on January 25 (Thursday). As the post drew protests from various corners, the MLA withdrew the post and apologised.

“I posted an old story on FB recently. It was not meant to hurt anybody. I withdrew the post within minutes. Nobody should feel bad about that post. I extend my sincere apology on the issue,” Mr. Balachandran posted on Facebook.

BJP leaders who posted screenshots of the controversial social me post had alleged that the MLA “hurt religious sentiments of Hindus” and sought his resignation.

In a complaint lodged with the City Police Commissioner, BJP Thrissur district president K.K. Anish Kumar said the MLA’s post was meant to create religious divide in society and will create law and order issues. “The post hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus,” he added.

The BJP workers were set to take out a march to the MLA’s office on Thursday evening demanding his resignation.