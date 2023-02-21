Kerala Ministers to meet Governor on pending Bills

February 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A ministerial delegation is set to meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to brief him on the eight crucial Bills pending before him.

Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani are expected to meet Mr. Khan soon after his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening.

Despite efforts by the State government to mollify him in order to obtain his assent for the Bills, the Governor has stuck to his position that the Ministers should meet him to respond to his queries regarding the Bills.

The proposed legislations at stake include the University Law (Amendment) Bills which seek to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of universities and also alter the composition of the search-cum-selection committee to appointment Vice-Chancellors, Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, and the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill.