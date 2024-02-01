ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Minister’s remark on Sabarimala pilgrims kicks up a row

February 01, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A remark made by Dewaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan on Sabarimala devotees during the Question Hour has kicked up a controversy.

Responding to Congress MLA M. Vincent’s claim that some devotees who were unable to get darshan at Sabarimala had to return home after removing their sacred chains, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that genuine pilgrims would not commit such an act, only bogus ones will.

He made the remarks while speaking about the alleged propaganda which was spread during the pilgrimage season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the Minister’s remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K. Surendran said that Mr. Radhakrishnan had insulted believers. The pilgrims had to return home because they had no other option due to the heavy rush at Sabarimala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US