Kerala Minister’s remark on Sabarimala pilgrims kicks up a row

February 01, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A remark made by Dewaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan on Sabarimala devotees during the Question Hour has kicked up a controversy.

Responding to Congress MLA M. Vincent’s claim that some devotees who were unable to get darshan at Sabarimala had to return home after removing their sacred chains, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that genuine pilgrims would not commit such an act, only bogus ones will.

He made the remarks while speaking about the alleged propaganda which was spread during the pilgrimage season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the Minister’s remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K. Surendran said that Mr. Radhakrishnan had insulted believers. The pilgrims had to return home because they had no other option due to the heavy rush at Sabarimala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.