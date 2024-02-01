GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Minister’s remark on Sabarimala pilgrims kicks up a row

February 01, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A remark made by Dewaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan on Sabarimala devotees during the Question Hour has kicked up a controversy.

Responding to Congress MLA M. Vincent’s claim that some devotees who were unable to get darshan at Sabarimala had to return home after removing their sacred chains, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that genuine pilgrims would not commit such an act, only bogus ones will.

He made the remarks while speaking about the alleged propaganda which was spread during the pilgrimage season.

Condemning the Minister’s remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K. Surendran said that Mr. Radhakrishnan had insulted believers. The pilgrims had to return home because they had no other option due to the heavy rush at Sabarimala.

