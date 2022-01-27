Kerala Minister unfurls national flag upside down

BJP seeks resignation of Devarkovil

A Kerala Minister hoisted the national flag upside down in Kasaragod district, during the Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, triggering a political controversy as the opposition BJP demanded his resignation for showing disrespect to the tricolour.

The incident occurred when Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, who holds the Port and Archaeology portfolios in the Left government, unfurled the flag at the Municipal Stadium.

Later, the Minister told reporters that there was no lapse from his side and he just hoisted the flag when the officials concerned handed him the rope. He also said the district police chief and the Additional District Magistrate were asked to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

“It was the officials who should have conducted a trial run before flag hoisting,” he said.

Interestingly, no one present on the occasion noticed the gaffe.

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K. Surendran sought the resignation of Mr. Devarkovil and registration of a police case against him.