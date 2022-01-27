Kerala

Kerala Minister unfurls national flag upside down

A Kerala Minister hoisted the national flag upside down in Kasaragod district, during the Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, triggering a political controversy as the opposition BJP demanded his resignation for showing disrespect to the tricolour.

The incident occurred when Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, who holds the Port and Archaeology portfolios in the Left government, unfurled the flag at the Municipal Stadium.

Later, the Minister told reporters that there was no lapse from his side and he just hoisted the flag when the officials concerned handed him the rope. He also said the district police chief and the Additional District Magistrate were asked to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

“It was the officials who should have conducted a trial run before flag hoisting,” he said.

Interestingly, no one present on the occasion noticed the gaffe.

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K. Surendran sought the resignation of Mr. Devarkovil and registration of a police case against him.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 1:17:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-minister-unfurls-national-flag-upside-down/article38331267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY