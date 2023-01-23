Kerala Minister to open State-level girl child day fete on Tuesday

January 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate the State-level National Girl Child Day celebrations at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, here on Tuesday.

A POSH compliance portal aimed at ensuring that the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act (POSH Act) is being implemented effectively will be inaugurated on the occasion.

The Minister will announce the Unarvu project that brings about convergence in the functioning of providing centres, which make available protection and legal and medical aid to women and children who face domestic violence, and shelter homes.

Ms. George will also announce the POCSO survivors primary assessment project that intends to lessen the mental trauma experienced by POCSO survivors and provide them support.

A study on post-partum depression to identify its intensity, one on declining sex ratio among children, another on early marriage, and a study on situational analysis of women in Kerala will be announced at the function.

A video on gender awareness will be released as an information board on department-level services on women’s safety.

National Girl Child Day is observed on January 24 every year to create awareness about equal rights for girls. It will be celebrated in the State to sensitise society to the problems faced by girls, the need to provide them shelter, mental support, and legal assistance to help them become strong and confident and become part of social mainstream.