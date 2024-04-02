Kerala Minister Saji Cherian’s car meets with accident in Alappuzha

April 02, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian's official vehicle was involved in an accident on April 2 (Tuesday) in the coastal district of Alappuzha.

The accident occurred when the Minister was travelling from Kayamkulam to Alappuzha, an officer of the Kayamkulam police station said.

The police said a car coming from the opposite direction and the Minister's vehicle collided. Thereafter, the Minister's car hit a tipper lorry, the officer said.

No one was injured in the accident, the police said, adding that the exact cause for the accident had not yet been determined.

Presently, no case has been registered in connection with the accident, they said.

