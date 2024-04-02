GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian’s car meets with accident in Alappuzha

No one injured in the accident, say police

April 02, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

PTI
Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian (file)

Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian's official vehicle was involved in an accident on April 2 (Tuesday) in the coastal district of Alappuzha.

The accident occurred when the Minister was travelling from Kayamkulam to Alappuzha, an officer of the Kayamkulam police station said.

The police said a car coming from the opposite direction and the Minister's vehicle collided. Thereafter, the Minister's car hit a tipper lorry, the officer said.

No one was injured in the accident, the police said, adding that the exact cause for the accident had not yet been determined.

Presently, no case has been registered in connection with the accident, they said.

