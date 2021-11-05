Kerala Minister Saji Cherian says Fisheries sector has the potential to speed up State’s progress

KOLLAM

Fisheries is one potential sector other than tourism capable of accelerating the State's progress and Kerala should chalk out innovative projects to reach the global stage, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said here on Friday.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a modern fish-processing plant, fresh fish stall and a marine resources food court that sells products through the MIMI mobile app at the modern fish market at Karikode.

"It is vital for Kerala to increase fish production and strengthen its marketing strategies in fisheries sector. We have to focus more on inland fishing and fish farming for that," he said.

Pointing out how countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, and States such as Andhra Pradesh emerged as major players in the international export market, he added that marketing strategies should be expanded for economic growth.

Chemical-free fish

An initiative of the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation’s (KSCADC) Parivarthanam project, MIMI Fish offers chemical-free fish procured from traditional fishers and reliable farms through MIMI outlets and home delivery service. Through the project, the Government aims at bringing about a qualitative socio-economic change in coastal areas and the lives of fishing communities.

MIMI Fish, which was launched on August 29 this year, made its first round of extension in early September, as KSCADC opened outlets in 29 places in Kollam district. Apart from fresh fish, MIMI Fish offers a range of value-added products, including fish pickle, fried fish, chammanthi powder, fish curries and dried fish.

Kundara MLA P.C. Vishnunath presided over the function. Former Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma was the chief guest. Indian Council of Agriculture and Research- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) director Ravi Shankar C.N., Kottankara grama panchayat president Devadas R., district panchayat member N.S. Prasannakumar, Kottankara panchayat vice president Saritha Prathap, Kollam Fisheries deputy director K.K. Suhair and KSCADC managing director Sheik Pareeth also spoke on the occasion.