Kerala Minister Saji Cherian reassures depositors in cooperative banks that their money is safe

September 30, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Regarding ongoing investigations into suspicious deals in several cooperative banks in Kerala, Saji Cherian said he had no comments to make on the politics of investigation

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian has reassured depositors in cooperative banks in Kerala that their deposits are safe. He said the depositors will receive their money.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a day-long seminar at the Kerala University University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) in Kochi on Saturday.

Regarding the ongoing investigations into suspicious deals in several cooperative banks in Kerala, Mr. Cherian said he had no comments to make on the politics of investigation, adding that the law will take its course.

The ruling parties have not objected to the investigations. The ruling front will not protect the guilty, he added.

