HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Minister Saji Cherian reassures depositors in cooperative banks that their money is safe

Regarding ongoing investigations into suspicious deals in several cooperative banks in Kerala, Saji Cherian said he had no comments to make on the politics of investigation

September 30, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian has reassured depositors in cooperative banks in Kerala that their deposits are safe. He said the depositors will receive their money.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a day-long seminar at the Kerala University University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) in Kochi on Saturday.

Regarding the ongoing investigations into suspicious deals in several cooperative banks in Kerala, Mr. Cherian said he had no comments to make on the politics of investigation, adding that the law will take its course.

The ruling parties have not objected to the investigations. The ruling front will not protect the guilty, he added.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.