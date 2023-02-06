ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Minister for Water Resources defends 1 paise hike in water charges

February 06, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The financial impact of the hike on the common man will be minimal, says Roshy Augustine in the Assembly. The Minister adds that the hike was necessitated by the precarious financial condition of the Kerala Water Authority

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine on Monday said that the hike of 1 paise per litre in water charges cannot be termed excessive. Responding to questions in the Assembly, Mr. Augustine said no member of the public had called him to complain about the hike. ‘’The hike is just one paise per litre, and does that really warrant such an outcry?’‘ he asked, referring to the protests sparked by a February 3 order bringing into effect the hike from that date.

BPL families exempted

The financial impact of the hike on the common man would be minimal, he said. For a four-member family, 15,000 litres is more than adequate and the hike does not affect them, the Minister said. He was referring to the provision exempting BPL families from payment of water charges for a monthly consumption up to 15,000 litres.

Mr. Augustine said the hike was necessitated by the precarious financial condition of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), which has operated on a revenue deficit since its inception. The KWA suffers a loss of ₹11.93 on every 1,000 litres of water supplied to consumers. This is because the production and transmission cost for 1,000 litres comes to ₹22.85, while the revenue from it is only ₹10.92.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mounting expenses

The KWA also needs to meet the expenses related to salary and pension, electricity charges, cost of chemicals, repair and maintenance expenses and loan repayment liabilities. While these expenditures have increased over the years, there has been no corresponding increase in water charges. The accumulated loss of the KWA in 2021-22 is ₹4,911.42 crore.

The KWA owes the KSEB ₹1,263.64 crore in electricity charges, and ₹137.06 crore to contractors for completed works. In addition to this, pension and PF benefits from 2018 are pending, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US