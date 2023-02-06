Kerala Minister for Water Resources defends 1 paise hike in water charges

February 06, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine on Monday said that the hike of 1 paise per litre in water charges cannot be termed excessive. Responding to questions in the Assembly, Mr. Augustine said no member of the public had called him to complain about the hike. ‘’The hike is just one paise per litre, and does that really warrant such an outcry?’‘ he asked, referring to the protests sparked by a February 3 order bringing into effect the hike from that date.

BPL families exempted

The financial impact of the hike on the common man would be minimal, he said. For a four-member family, 15,000 litres is more than adequate and the hike does not affect them, the Minister said. He was referring to the provision exempting BPL families from payment of water charges for a monthly consumption up to 15,000 litres.

Mr. Augustine said the hike was necessitated by the precarious financial condition of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), which has operated on a revenue deficit since its inception. The KWA suffers a loss of ₹11.93 on every 1,000 litres of water supplied to consumers. This is because the production and transmission cost for 1,000 litres comes to ₹22.85, while the revenue from it is only ₹10.92.

Mounting expenses

The KWA also needs to meet the expenses related to salary and pension, electricity charges, cost of chemicals, repair and maintenance expenses and loan repayment liabilities. While these expenditures have increased over the years, there has been no corresponding increase in water charges. The accumulated loss of the KWA in 2021-22 is ₹4,911.42 crore.

The KWA owes the KSEB ₹1,263.64 crore in electricity charges, and ₹137.06 crore to contractors for completed works. In addition to this, pension and PF benefits from 2018 are pending, the Minister said.