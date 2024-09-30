Kerala Minister for Social Justice lauds role of NSS, NCC in success of ‘We Care’

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has lauded the role played by National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for the success of the first phase of ‘We Care,’ a project of the Kerala Social Security Mission that provides essential funding for ailing patients, including those in need of organ transplant.

Opening the second phase of fund collection for We Care here on September 30 (Monday), the Minister said the campaign undertaken by students for the project had resulted in getting better applications and results.

“Both the NSS and the NCC have amalgamated the helping mentality and social responsibility of students. Their support has been a boon to the department in supporting the marginalised sections of society,” Ms. Bindu added.

She lauded the work done by the NSS and the NCC for the Local Self-Government department as well. She said around 3,000 ‘Sneharamams’ (gardens in public places to prevent waste dumping) were set up across the State under the aegis of students, and that the NSS had even offered to build 150 houses for the survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

The Minister gave away awards to volunteers and cadets who performed well in the first phase of We Care. KSSM Executive Director H. Dineshan presented the project report. NCC group commander (Kozhikode headquarters) Brig. D.K. Patra, District Social Justice Officer Anju Mohan, and State NSS officer R.N. Ansar were present.

