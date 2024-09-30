GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Minister for Social Justice lauds role of NSS, NCC in success of ‘We Care’

State-level inauguration of the second phase of fund collection under ‘We Care’

Published - September 30, 2024 11:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Providence Women’s College Principal Jaseena Joseph welcomes Minister R. Bindu as she arrives for the inauguration of the second phase of fund collection under the ‘We Care’ project in Kozhikode on September 30 (Monday).

Providence Women’s College Principal Jaseena Joseph welcomes Minister R. Bindu as she arrives for the inauguration of the second phase of fund collection under the ‘We Care’ project in Kozhikode on September 30 (Monday). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has lauded the role played by National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for the success of the first phase of ‘We Care,’ a project of the Kerala Social Security Mission that provides essential funding for ailing patients, including those in need of organ transplant.

Opening the second phase of fund collection for We Care here on September 30 (Monday), the Minister said the campaign undertaken by students for the project had resulted in getting better applications and results.

“Both the NSS and the NCC have amalgamated the helping mentality and social responsibility of students. Their support has been a boon to the department in supporting the marginalised sections of society,” Ms. Bindu added.

She lauded the work done by the NSS and the NCC for the Local Self-Government department as well. She said around 3,000 ‘Sneharamams’ (gardens in public places to prevent waste dumping) were set up across the State under the aegis of students, and that the NSS had even offered to build 150 houses for the survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

The Minister gave away awards to volunteers and cadets who performed well in the first phase of We Care. KSSM Executive Director H. Dineshan presented the project report. NCC group commander (Kozhikode headquarters) Brig. D.K. Patra, District Social Justice Officer Anju Mohan, and State NSS officer R.N. Ansar were present.

Published - September 30, 2024 11:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / social security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.