Kerala Minister for Public Works Riyas slams UDF leaders

The Minister says many Congress leaders have recently made critical statements against those who left the party

Published - October 19, 2024 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday slammed the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the wake of adverse comments made by the front’s leaders about the Congress party’s State digital media head P. Sarin leaving the party and being fielded as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Palakkad.

UDF leaders termed Mr. Sarin’s resignation an insignificant incident with no impact on the prospects of the front’s candidate in the upcoming byelection in Palakkad.

He was addressing the media after inaugurating the renovated PWD Rest House at Fort Kochi. Mr. Riyas said that many Congress leaders had recently made critical statements against those who left the party. He added that the LDF had fielded candidates capable of winning in constituencies awaiting polls.

The Minister said that PWD rest houses in the State had earned around ₹20 crore since online booking began in November 2021. He added that the Fort Kochi rest house was renovated at a cost of ₹1.45 crore, given the historical significance of the location. There are over 1,100 rooms across the 153 rest houses in the State.

Kochi / Kerala / state politics / local elections

