Kerala Minister calls for more inclusive tourism on the eve of World Tourism Day

The redefining of tourism as a more rewarding sector for all stakeholders will pave the way for more social participation in this vital sector, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here on Monday. In a message issued on the eve of World Tourism Day (September 27), he said it would also cultivate a strong sense of collective responsibility.

“The idea of ‘Conscious Tourism’ aims at developing tourism by sustaining the nature and socio-cultural assets. Shifting from the traditional development mode, we are seeking to move ahead by paying utmost attention to preserve our social, environmental and cultural features. This will benefit the local community. Tourism development in Kerala should become a model for the world. That is our dream”, said Mr. Riyas.

“Tourism projects become successful when they touch the people. Tourism is becoming a strong stimulant for the State’s economy. The theme of this year’s World Tourism Day, ‘Rethinking Tourism,’ becomes relevant when we embrace such a change”, he added.