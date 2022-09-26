Kerala Minister calls for more inclusive tourism on the eve of World Tourism Day

Redefining of tourism as a more rewarding sector for all stakeholders will pave the way for more social participation in the sector, says Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 26, 2022 20:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas | Photo Credit: Binuraj

ADVERTISEMENT

The redefining of tourism as a more rewarding sector for all stakeholders will pave the way for more social participation in this vital sector, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here on Monday. In a message issued on the eve of World Tourism Day (September 27), he said it would also cultivate a strong sense of collective responsibility.

“The idea of ‘Conscious Tourism’ aims at developing tourism by sustaining the nature and socio-cultural assets. Shifting from the traditional development mode, we are seeking to move ahead by paying utmost attention to preserve our social, environmental and cultural features. This will benefit the local community. Tourism development in Kerala should become a model for the world. That is our dream”, said Mr. Riyas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Tourism projects become successful when they touch the people. Tourism is becoming a strong stimulant for the State’s economy. The theme of this year’s World Tourism Day, ‘Rethinking Tourism,’ becomes relevant when we embrace such a change”, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
tourism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app