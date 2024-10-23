Kerala Minister calls for modern technology and innovative ideas from start-ups for waste management

Modern technology and innovative ideas from start-ups can help Kerala to maintain a zero litter status, which it plans to achieve by March 2025, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

The Minister on Wednesday held consultations with the representatives of various start-up initiatives that have demonstrated excellence in the field of waste management at the international and national level.

He said that the government expects a rapid change in the field of solid and liquid waste management. About 10 companies from different parts of the country participated in the discussion held with the aim of ensuring a comprehensive solution to waste management issues. The discussions centred on steps for disposal of plastics, robotic assisted manhole cleaning, waste removal and treatment in water sources, construction of biogas plants and safe disposal of sanitary pads.