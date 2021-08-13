KeralaThiruvananthapuram 13 August 2021 14:18 IST
Comments
Kerala Minister bats for RIRI initiative
Updated: 13 August 2021 14:18 IST
This is to ensure the ease of doing business.
Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said the government will go ahead with the Responsible Investment Responsible Industry (RIRI) programme to ensure ease of doing business.
He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day online seminar on the ‘One District One Product’ scheme organised by the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (KBIP) here on August 12. Principal Secretary (Industries) K. Ellangovan; Director, Industries and Commerce S. Harikishore; and Managing Director, KSIDC, M.G. Rajamanickam addressed the inaugural function.
More In Kerala
Read more...