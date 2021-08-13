Kerala

Kerala Minister bats for RIRI initiative

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram 13 August 2021 14:18 IST
Updated: 13 August 2021 14:18 IST

This is to ensure the ease of doing business.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said the government will go ahead with the Responsible Investment Responsible Industry (RIRI) programme to ensure ease of doing business.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day online seminar on the ‘One District One Product’ scheme organised by the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (KBIP) here on August 12. Principal Secretary (Industries) K. Ellangovan; Director, Industries and Commerce S. Harikishore; and Managing Director, KSIDC, M.G. Rajamanickam addressed the inaugural function.

