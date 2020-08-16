Kerala Minister appeals against short-termination of trains

Kerala has asked the Railways to withdraw the move to short-terminate trains, including the Mumbai Jayanthi Janatha Express bound for Mumbai at Pune, as part of modernisation of time-table.

In a letter to the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, the State Minister for Public Works and Railways G. Sudhakaran said such unilateral decisions would pose difficulties for many. The short-termination of the Jayanthi Janatha Express at Pune would adversely affect passengers to Mumbai and cause immense hardship to senior citizens and children. The move to short-terminate the train has been made citing the insufficiency of platforms in Mumbai.

Similarly, the move by the Railways to short terminate the Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Aronai Express at Coimbatore will affect hundreds of migrant workers.

The Minister has also drawn attention to the move to short-terminate the Palakkad-Tiruchendur Express at Madurai.