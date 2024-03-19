GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala-Middle East cruises: Kerala Maritime Board to bring investors and operators together

March 19, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) is planning to conduct a consultation meeting for prospective investors and operators in the field of passenger vessel operations as part of exploring the possibilities for passenger ships, vessels, inland vessels and cruises between the Middle East and Kerala.

This meeting will offer an opportunity to explore collaboration with KMB in operating passenger vessels connecting the Middle East with Kerala, leveraging the port infrastructure available in Kerala, said the officials. The meeting will be held in Kochi on March 27.

Those who are interested shall register in the form provided in the KMB’s website. The details regarding the venue and timing of the meeting will be intimated shortly and contact 9544410029 for more details.

