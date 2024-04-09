Kerala medical student wins gold medal

April 09, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST

Renjini Radhakrishnan, a DM Nephrology student of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, has won the Dr. H.L. Trivedi gold medal for coming first in the DNB Nephrology exam conducted at the national-level by the National Board of Examination.

Dr. Renjini Radhakrishnan, who secured her MBBS degree from Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, took her post graduation, MD in General Medicine, from Madras Medical College, after which she joined for Nephrology DM at MCH

The convocation ceremony will be held on May 10 at Vigyan Bhavan, when the President will present the gold medal to Dr. Renjini

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.