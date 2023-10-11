Kerala Media Academy awards: Karan Thapar, Ravish Kumar and R. Rajagopal adjudged winners

October 11, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Prominent journalists Karan Thapar, Ravish Kumar and R. Rajagopal have been adjudged winners of the Kerala Media Academy’s awards for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Television journalist and interviewer Mr. Thapar has been adjudged winner of the Indian Media Person award for 2021-22, while NDTV former executive editor Ravish Kumar has been adjudged the winner for 2022-23. Editor-at-large of The Telegraph Mr. Rajagopal will receive the special jury award for 2022-23. The award comprises citation and a purse of ₹1 lakh.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the awards at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in November, said academy chairman R.S. Babu at a press conference in Kochi on October 11.

A jury comprising Thomas Jacob, Venu Rajamony, Josy Joseph and Meena T. Pillai adjudicated the winners. Among the previous winners of the academy awards include eminent journalists N. Ram and Barkha Dutt.

Among the other award winners are K. Sulhafin of Madhyamam (V. Karunakaran Nambiar award for editorial), Richard Joseph of Deepika (N.N. Satyavratan award for human interest story), K. Jayaprakash Babu of Malayala Manorama (Chowara Parameswaran award for investigative reporting), Thennoor B. Ashok of Mathrubhumi (Moorkkannoor Narayanan award for regional journalism), Fahadh Muneer of Malayala Manorama (best news photography), Vineetha V.P of Asianet News (best visual journalist)

Academy secretary Anil Bhaskar attended the press conference.