HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Media Academy awards: Karan Thapar, Ravish Kumar and R. Rajagopal adjudged winners

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the awards at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in November

October 11, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Karan Thapar

Karan Thapar | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

Prominent journalists Karan Thapar, Ravish Kumar and R. Rajagopal have been adjudged winners of the Kerala Media Academy’s awards for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Television journalist and interviewer Mr. Thapar has been adjudged winner of the Indian Media Person award for 2021-22, while NDTV former executive editor Ravish Kumar has been adjudged the winner for 2022-23. Editor-at-large of The Telegraph Mr. Rajagopal will receive the special jury award for 2022-23. The award comprises citation and a purse of ₹1 lakh.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the awards at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in November, said academy chairman R.S. Babu at a press conference in Kochi on October 11.

Ravish Kumar

Ravish Kumar | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

A jury comprising Thomas Jacob, Venu Rajamony, Josy Joseph and Meena T. Pillai adjudicated the winners. Among the previous winners of the academy awards include eminent journalists N. Ram and Barkha Dutt.

R. Rajagopal 

R. Rajagopal  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Among the other award winners are K. Sulhafin of Madhyamam (V. Karunakaran Nambiar award for editorial), Richard Joseph of Deepika (N.N. Satyavratan award for human interest story), K. Jayaprakash Babu of Malayala Manorama (Chowara Parameswaran award for investigative reporting), Thennoor B. Ashok of Mathrubhumi (Moorkkannoor Narayanan award for regional journalism), Fahadh Muneer of Malayala Manorama (best news photography), Vineetha V.P of Asianet News (best visual journalist)

Academy secretary Anil Bhaskar attended the press conference.

Related Topics

Kerala / media

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.