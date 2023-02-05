Kerala may consider altering marriage registration rules to include transgender persons

February 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI

With more transgender persons coming out of the closet and opting for marriages, Kerala will soon seek to amend the Kerala Registration of Marriages (Common) Rules, 2008, to enable the registration of such marriages.

The move comes in the wake of the absence of any reference to transgender persons in the marriage laws of any religions or the Common Rules enacted in the State, under which marriages are solemnised and registered. Law states that all the marriages solemnised in the State after the commencement of the Rules shall be compulsorily registered irrespective of the religion of the parties to the marriage.

Legal lacuna

The legal lacuna regarding the registration of the marriage of transgender persons surfaced when a transgender-couple, who recently got married under the Hindu Marriage Act, in Neeleswaram municipality in Kasaragod, approached the local body for the registration of their marriage. The Chief Registrar General, who considered the application, directed the local body to register the marriage though there was no reference to the marriage between transgender persons either in the Hindu Marriage Act 1955 or the Common Rules. The Act and the rules speak only about the marriageable age of the man and the woman, which is 21 years and 18 years respectively, pointed out the order issued by the Registrar General recently.

However, same-sex marriages cannot be registered in the State as the law has not foreseen such marriages. Only customary marriages, which are solemnised in accordance with the customary rites and ceremonies of either party to the marriage, and civil marriages registered under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 can be registered under the Common Rules. The Rules for marriage registration can be invoked only for legal marriages, sources pointed out.

Govt.’s views

Since more transgender persons are opting for marriage and there is a lacuna in the prevailing laws, general instruction in this regard should be obtained from the government. The Chief Registrar General will soon approach the State government seeking its views on the issue. Amending the Common Rules to include the registration of marriage of transgender persons in the State is the only way out, pointed out legal sources.

The transgender persons are forced to identify themselves as bridegroom and bride or husband and wife to get their marriage solemnised under the existing rules, which could run into several legal and personal issues for the parties to such marriages. Law needs to recognise persons outside gender binary to include transgender persons too, said Niharika Hema Raj, a lawyer.