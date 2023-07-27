HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala may approach SC on Mines Act amendment

July 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala is exploring the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act of 1957, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Thursday. The State is in the process of getting a legal opinion on the same, he said.

Kerala had informed the Centre about its objection to the proposed amendment as early as a year ago and a memorandum had been submitted to Union Minister for Mining Pralhad Joshi in this regard.

Mr. Rajeeve said that Kerala was opposing the proposed amendment as it made way for the Centre to usurp the rights of the State government to mine beach sand minerals from the State’s coastline and at the same time, allowed private entrepreneurs to mine sand from the beaches.

The new amendment leads to breach of the State’s sovereignty. According to the existing law, only government-owned public sector companies may be allowed to mine beach sand, he said. Through the proposed amendment, this policy of restricting mining rights to public sector units alone can be upset and the entry of private sector in the mining of atomic minerals might be made possible, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Allowing the private sector entry into sand mining in the fragile, overpopulated and environmentally sensitive coastline of the State would be a challenge to people’s lives and livelihood, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.