Kerala man who was part of Russian military group ‘killed’ in Ukraine shell attack

Published - August 19, 2024 04:02 pm IST - Thrissur

Sandeep Chandran (36) from Thrissur has been reportedly killed in shell attack in Ukraine while serving with a Russian military group. However, official confirmation of his death is yet to be made

The Hindu Bureau

According to information relayed to Sandeep Chandran’s family, a 12-member Russian military patrol team, including Sandeep, was killed in a Ukraine shell attack on the Russian border (image for representation only). | Photo Credit: AP

Sandeep Chandran, a 36-year-old from Nayarangadi at Kallur in Thrissur district of Kerala, has been reportedly killed in a shell attack in Ukraine while serving with a Russian military group. However, official confirmation of his death is yet to be made.

According to information relayed to his family, a 12-member Russian military patrol team, including Sandeep, was killed in a Ukraine shell attack on the Russian border. The bodies have been taken to a hospital, and it has been reported that members of the Russian Malayali Association have identified Sandeep’s body.

Sandeep and seven others from Kerala went to Russia via an agency in Chalakudy on April 2, 2024. Initially, the families were informed that they were going to work in a restaurant in Moscow. However, Sandeep later informed his family that he was actually working in the canteen of a Russian military camp and was safe. He also mentioned that he had lost his passport and phone.

There are reports suggesting that Sandeep joined the Russian military and obtained Russian citizenship. It is said that in Russia, a common practice for acquiring citizenship is to enlist in the military.

The issue of Sandeep’s Russian citizenship could complicate the repatriation of his body. However, his relatives remain hopeful that the Indian Embassy will intervene.

The family has reached out to Union Ministers S. Jaishankar, Suresh Gopi, and George Kurian for assistance in resolving the matter.

