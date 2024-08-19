GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala man who was part of Russian military group ‘killed’ in Ukraine shell attack

Sandeep Chandran (36) from Thrissur has been reportedly killed in shell attack in Ukraine while serving with a Russian military group. However, official confirmation of his death is yet to be made

Published - August 19, 2024 04:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
According to information relayed to Sandeep Chandran’s family, a 12-member Russian military patrol team, including Sandeep, was killed in a Ukraine shell attack on the Russian border (image for representation only).

According to information relayed to Sandeep Chandran’s family, a 12-member Russian military patrol team, including Sandeep, was killed in a Ukraine shell attack on the Russian border (image for representation only). | Photo Credit: AP

Sandeep Chandran, a 36-year-old from Nayarangadi at Kallur in Thrissur district of Kerala, has been reportedly killed in a shell attack in Ukraine while serving with a Russian military group. However, official confirmation of his death is yet to be made.

According to information relayed to his family, a 12-member Russian military patrol team, including Sandeep, was killed in a Ukraine shell attack on the Russian border. The bodies have been taken to a hospital, and it has been reported that members of the Russian Malayali Association have identified Sandeep’s body.

Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

Sandeep and seven others from Kerala went to Russia via an agency in Chalakudy on April 2, 2024. Initially, the families were informed that they were going to work in a restaurant in Moscow. However, Sandeep later informed his family that he was actually working in the canteen of a Russian military camp and was safe. He also mentioned that he had lost his passport and phone.

There are reports suggesting that Sandeep joined the Russian military and obtained Russian citizenship. It is said that in Russia, a common practice for acquiring citizenship is to enlist in the military.

Continuing recruitment to Russia raises suspicion in Kerala

The issue of Sandeep’s Russian citizenship could complicate the repatriation of his body. However, his relatives remain hopeful that the Indian Embassy will intervene.

The family has reached out to Union Ministers S. Jaishankar, Suresh Gopi, and George Kurian for assistance in resolving the matter.

Related Topics

Kerala / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.