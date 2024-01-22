Kerala man who hacked wife to death later found dead on railway track

January 22, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Thrissur

A man who hacked his wife to death was found dead on a railway track at Koratty in Thrissur district of Kerala on January 22 (Monday) morning.

Binu Kozhuppilly of Muringur hacked his wife Sheeja, 39, at his house early on Monday morning allegedly following some arguments over financial issues. It is reported that Binu, 38, who fled the scene, allegedly jumped in front of a running train near Koratty Panchayat Hall.

Their two children, a boy aged 10 and a girl 4 respectively, who tried to stop Binu from hacking their mother also sustained injuries. Condition of the boy, who was injured on his neck, is reported to be critical, said sources.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. on Monday. Binu, who lost his job duringCOVID-19 pandemic, used to eke out a living by selling fish. Sheeja was doing stitching work. It is reported that Binu had borrowed money from many people. An argument on financial issues led to the murder and the suicide, according to the police.

Binu’s brother Bino, who lives nearby, came to know about the incident when the two children who sustained injuries ran to his house for help. The children were rushed to a hospital.

When Bino, along with neighbours, reached Binu’s house, they found Sheeja’s body in a pool of blood. Later, Binu’s body was found on the railway track.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000)