Kerala man stuck inside hospital lift for two days rescued

Published - July 15, 2024 01:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair (59) had been stuck inside the lift of OP block of the government medical college and hospital in Thiruvananthapuram since July 13, say police

PTI

The entrance to the Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram (file) | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

A 59-year-old man, who was stuck inside a hospital lift in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala for the past two days, was rescued on July 15 morning after the lift was operated for routine work, the police said.

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair (59) had been stuck inside the lift of the OP block of the government medical college and hospital here since July 13, the police said.

Phone switched off

"He got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help but no one came. His phone was also switched off," the police said.

Officials said the incident came to light on July 15 morning when the lift operator started it for routine work.

The man's family had on July 14 night filed a missing case with the Medical College police.

The police said the man had visited the hospital for a medical check-up.

