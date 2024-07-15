GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala man stuck inside hospital lift for two days rescued

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair (59) had been stuck inside the lift of OP block of the government medical college and hospital in Thiruvananthapuram since July 13, say police

Published - July 15, 2024 01:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
The entrance to the Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram (file)

The entrance to the Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram (file) | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

A 59-year-old man, who was stuck inside a hospital lift in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala for the past two days, was rescued on July 15 morning after the lift was operated for routine work, the police said.

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair (59) had been stuck inside the lift of the OP block of the government medical college and hospital here since July 13, the police said.

Phone switched off

"He got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help but no one came. His phone was also switched off," the police said.

Officials said the incident came to light on July 15 morning when the lift operator started it for routine work.

The man's family had on July 14 night filed a missing case with the Medical College police.

The police said the man had visited the hospital for a medical check-up.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.