Kerala man held on charge of illegal liquor sale on Gandhi Jayanti

A man accused of selling liquor on Gandhi Jayanti Day, a dry day in the State, was arrested by the Aluva police.

The arrested is Gopal, 64, of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, now living in a rented home in Aluva. The police also seized 20 litres of liquor from him, which was allegedly meant for sale. A tip-off received by Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police T.R. Rajesh led to the arrest and seizure.

According to the police, Gopal used to stock foreign liquor smuggled in from Puducherry and sell it near the Aluva bus stand and market.

He was produced in court and remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody.