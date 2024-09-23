Kerala man dies of suspected ‘brain-eating’ amoeba infection

A 38-year-old man from Ukrampadi at Chattanchal in Kasaragod district of Kerala has died due to suspected amoebic meningoencephalitis while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur on Sunday (September 22, 2024) evening. The deceased has been identified as M. Manikandan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manikandan, who had been working in Mumbai, returned home after falling ill with fever and initially sought treatment at Government General Hospital, Kasaragod.

As his condition failed to improve, he was transferred to a hospital in Kannur, where he was diagnosed with suspected amoebic encephalitis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kannur Deputy District Medical Officer K.C. Sachin, a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) test has raised suspicions of amoebic meningoencephalitis. Further confirmation will depend on the results of an amoebic PCR test, he said.

Manikandan was treated with miltefosine, a medication typically used to manage amoebic infections. The Kerala Health department supplied the drug as part of his treatment regimen, said Dr. Sachin.

Amoebic encephalitis, like other brain infections such as viral encephalitis, Japanese fever, and bacterial meningitis, presents similar symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigations are underway to confirm the exact cause of the death.

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, ponds and rivers. This one-celled organism is also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’.

As many as 19 confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis had been reported in Kerala in over five months, with five deaths confirmed from the rare and fatal infection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.