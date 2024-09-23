GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala man dies of suspected ‘brain-eating’ amoeba infection

A cerebrospinal fluid test has raised suspicions of amoebic meningoencephalitis. Further confirmation will depend on results of an amoebic PCR test

Updated - September 23, 2024 12:15 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, ponds and rivers. This one-celled organism is also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’. (image for representation)

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, ponds and rivers. This one-celled organism is also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 38-year-old man from Ukrampadi at Chattanchal in Kasaragod district of Kerala has died due to suspected amoebic meningoencephalitis while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur on Sunday (September 22, 2024) evening. The deceased has been identified as M. Manikandan.

Manikandan, who had been working in Mumbai, returned home after falling ill with fever and initially sought treatment at Government General Hospital, Kasaragod.

How Kerala reduced mortality from amoebic meningoencephalitis

As his condition failed to improve, he was transferred to a hospital in Kannur, where he was diagnosed with suspected amoebic encephalitis.

According to Kannur Deputy District Medical Officer K.C. Sachin, a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) test has raised suspicions of amoebic meningoencephalitis. Further confirmation will depend on the results of an amoebic PCR test, he said.

Manikandan was treated with miltefosine, a medication typically used to manage amoebic infections. The Kerala Health department supplied the drug as part of his treatment regimen, said Dr. Sachin.

Rare and fatal brain-eating amoeba infection | Explained

Amoebic encephalitis, like other brain infections such as viral encephalitis, Japanese fever, and bacterial meningitis, presents similar symptoms.

Further investigations are underway to confirm the exact cause of the death.

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, ponds and rivers. This one-celled organism is also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’.

As many as 19 confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis had been reported in Kerala in over five months, with five deaths confirmed from the rare and fatal infection.

Published - September 23, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Kerala / health / disease


