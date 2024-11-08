 />
Kerala man arrested with nitrazepam tablets

Published - November 08, 2024 10:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise arrested a 38-year-old man on charge of possessing 40 nitrazepam tablets, a psychotropic drug prescribed for anxiety and insomnia and prone to abuse, weighing 22.40 grams.

The arrested is Suresh Balan from Gandhi Nagar. Tablets priced at ₹4 each were allegedly being sold by him at around ₹200, officials said.

The recent arrest of a person allegedly with 56 nitrazepam tablets from Thuthiyoor near Kakkanad had led to Suresh’s arrest.

He had earlier been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. According to officials, he smuggled in drugs from Coimbatore by bus.

Suresh was arrested from Matha Nagar Road near Kadavanthra. He was treated at the Ernakulam General Hospital before being produced in court and remanded.

