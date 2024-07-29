Kerala man arrested on charge of alleged Maoist links

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police arrested Soman (49) of Kalpetta from the Shoranur railway station on Sunday for alleged involvement in Maoist activities and brought him to Ernakulam for interrogation.

Soman, who was reportedly a ‘dalam commander’ in Wayanad, was one of the few leaders who were wanted for alleged Maoist activities. He had around a dozen cases pending against him, including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and is said to have been part of a gang of Maoists which was involved in a shoot-out with the police.

The ATS had earlier arrested Manoj of Thrissur on the charge of having links with a banned Maoist outfit which had presence in the Wayanad forests. Leads provided by him was said to have led to the arrest of Soman who used to travel extensively, it is learnt.