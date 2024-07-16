ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala man arrested for threatening victim in POCSO case

Published - July 16, 2024 04:39 pm IST - Kasaragod

Police arrest 30-year-old from Kumbala in Kasaragod for allegedly threatening to kill the victim and her family if she did not change her testimony

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with a POCSO case trial, a 30-year-old man from Kumbala in Kasaragod district of Kerala was on July 16 arrested for allegedly threatening to kill the victim and her family if she did not change her testimony. Varun Raj was arrested by the Kumbla police following a court directive.

The POCSO case, registered in 2018, is currently being heard in the Kasaragod fast-track court. Kiran Raj, the primary accused and brother of Varun Raj, has been in jail under the Kerala Anti Social Activities (Prevention) Act KAAPA case. Varun Raj’s threats were reportedly aimed at coercing the victim to testify in favour of his brother.

The victim reported to the court that Varun Raj had threatened her, prompting the court to order the Kumbla police to take her statement and register a case under a non-bailable section. Following the case registration, Varun Raj went into hiding. However, acting on a tip-off, the police tracked him and arrested him while he was on his way to Mangaluru on July 16 morning.

Police officials revealed that both Varun Raj and Kiran Raj have multiple cases registered against them.

The arrest was led by Kumbla station house officer K.P. Vinod Kumar, along with policemen Subhash and Vinod. Varun Raj was scheduled to be produced in court in the afternoon.

