ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala man arrested for attacking woman and killing her cow

Updated - September 11, 2024 11:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was injured and one of her cattle was killed after a man attacked his neighbours with an axe at Edakkattuvayal in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Tuesday (September 11, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mulanthuruthy police arrested the accused, identified as P.V. Raju of Edakkattuvayal. The accused used to complain that water from the cattle shed used to drain towards a well in his compound contaminating the water.

According to the police, the accused nursed a grudge against the woman for not heeding his demand to stop cattle farming. He allegedly trespassed into her property with murderous intent around 8.30 a.m.

He allegedly hacked to death a pregnant cow and seriously injured two others. The police said the accused swung the axe at the woman as well injuring her finger.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita invoking Sections 333 (house trespass after preparation for assault), 325 (commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US