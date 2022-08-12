Down the rapids: Malabar River Festival and International Kayaking Championship begins in Kerala

Held on Chali and Iravazhinji rivers in Kozhikode district, South India’s only white-water kayaking event is taking place after a two-year pandemic break

Hitting the rapids Kayaker Rupesh Shresth from Nepal splashing down into Chalippuzha (Chali river) during the inaugural Canoe Slalom event of the International Kayaking Championship that began in Kodenchery, Kerala, today | Video Credit: Mithosh Joseph

The 8th edition of the Malabar River Festival, jointly organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kozhikode district panchayat, and Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, kick-started at Kodenchery in Kozhikode district.

Held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is South India’s only white-water kayaking competition, and more than 60 kayakers are participating this time around. “The past editions of the competition has featured kayakers from all around the world. However, this time around, there are only three participants outside India as there has been a two-year pandemic break,“ said Paulson Arakkal, the coordinator of the event. The last edition of the festival was in 2019.

Indian kayakers dominate

Khrawbor Mawnai from Meghalaya greets fans ahead of his splash-down into Chalippuzha for the Canoe Slalom event | Photo Credit: MITHOSH JOSEPH

