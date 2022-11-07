Kerala making great strides in cancer treatment: Veena George

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 07, 2022 21:24 IST

Kerala is making great strides in ushering in modern cancer treatment facilities at its tertiary care cancer treatment centres, Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

The Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) at Thalassery has started the treatment for retinoblastoma which affects children, whereas the Nuclear Medicine department at the Regional Cancer Centre in the capital has started treatment of neuro-endocrine cancers using lutetium. The MCC has also started a division of neuro-surgical oncology with sophisticated surgical facilities, the Minister said.

The State has also launched a cancer screening portal to ensure follow-up diagnostics and treatment of people suspected to be at risk of cancer. Approximately 2.6 lakh people who are deemed to be at high risk of developing cancer and detected through the Health department’s non-communicable disease screening campaign will be followed up through the cancer screening portal.

The comprehensive retinoblastoma care facilities at the MCC will help patients who have been going outside the State seeking treatment for the same.

