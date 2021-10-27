Kerala makes registration must for adventure tourism activities

KATPS draws up procedures and protocols of adventure tourism safety regulations

The Government of Kerala has made registration mandatory for service providers in the adventure tourism sector for conducting a wide range of land, water, and air-related activities to ensure their quality and safety.

The procedures and protocols of Adventure Tourism Safety and Security Regulations for according registration for operators were drawn up by Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), which functions under the Department of Tourism.

KAPTS had set up an expert committee to prepare safety parameters for the adventure tourism sector. The panel, led by former KATPS Chief Executive Officer Manesh Bhaskar, had prepared a consolidated ‘Adventure Tourism Safety and Security Regulations’ by taking into account the currently popular 31 adventure tourism activities in the State.

Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja said Kerala considered adventure tourism a highly promising segment, especially in the post-pandemic surge. “By introducing the registration system, foolproof safety and standard will be achieved in the sector, helping Kerala to attract more tourists,” a press note quoting him said.

Registration would be provided solely based on the criteria stipulated by the regulations. The Tourism Director would accord the registration, valid for two years, after inspection of the facilities and operational features of the service providers by a team of Tourism officials and experts.

The Kovalam-based Bond Water Sports Pvt. Ltd. has become the first adventure tourism activity provider in the State to obtain the registration under the new system for scuba diving, kayaking, and parasailing.

The regulations will be updated in accordance with the new adventure activities that crop up in the sector in future. Complete details of the registration system are available on https://www.keralaadventure.org/ or https://www.keralatourism.org/business/